Preserve historic north Old Town

Old Town is one of America’s most historic villages, witness to the entirety of our history. People from all over the world come to see our historic homes, walk streets first paved by cobblestones brought by English ships. Blessed with this rich inheritance, we must preserve it for our children’s children.

A major threat has arisen. Densification is at the gates of Old Town – north and south. Now Hoffman & Associates plan a four-story, 48-unit, 100,000 square foot monstrosity at 301 N. Fair- fax St. It would tower over the 19th-century homes of Queen and Fairfax, forever degrading this colonial-era neighborhood. It would be a mortal blow to the aesthetic harmony and architectural coherence of our inheritance. It will fuel a fire of densification that will surely envelop all of Old Town. Mayor Justin Wilson and City Council, the Board of Architectural Review and the Planning Commission must all reject this plan!

Our local history is at stake, written just steps from 301 N. Fairfax. In 1749 the Virginia House of Burgesses asked a young George Washington to survey a new port city. He then named every street from Duke to Oronoco, from Royal to the Potomac River – including the four streets that surround 301 N. Fairfax.

On those streets we hold our annual Washington’s Birthday Parade, with its turn at 301 N. Fairfax at Queen. Our oldest home is Ramsay House, built in 1751, at N. Fair- fax and King. It was the residence of William Ramsay, one of the Scottish merchants who founded Alexandria. Thus, we hold our annual Scottish