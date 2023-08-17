‘Tis the season: Do seasonal beers get released earlier every year? Hint: they don’t.

By John Harahan

Seasonal beers have been brewed since time immemorial. And people have never been great at delaying gratification. This is especially true for a satisfying beer. When the beer is ready, why wait to indulge?

Why would the brewer have the beer ready so early? Why do these beers brewed for fall continue to come out earlier every year? These questions have been posed to brew- ers for over a decade in the United States.

First, let us dispose of the idea that only new seasonal beers are released, sometimes months, before the actual season in which they were intended. The process of releasing seasonal beers early has been going on for over a decade, but why?

The first reason may surprise you. It has to do with consumer demand. Brewers do not brew beer for it to sit on a shelf and go stale. They brew seasonal beers early because the wholesalers, stores and consumers ask for them. You may turn your nose up at the idea of drinking a pumpkin beer or Oktoberfest-style beer in August, but for a person who is a fan of these styles and has been waiting for months for their favorite beer to come out, July may not be early enough. Even the Germans cannot seem to wait, since the festivities of Munich’s Oktoberfest start in mid-September.