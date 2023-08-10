We must help students become self- disciplined citizens

To the editor:
Amy Will’s article identified a crime crisis which is present across the country. Juveniles are committing serious crimes: murder, carjackings, robbery and assault and are frequently armed. The children committing these crimes are school students.
Community engagement with law enforcement is essential but we also must help young people become self disciplined citizens. The public schools are the main socialization instrument in the United States.
Reading below grade level and being disruptive in class are indicators that students are at risk of turning to criminal activity.
Teachers can teach but they need school principals and administrators to take disruptive individuals out of the classroom and give them special assistance in reading and self control. Helping young people while they are still in school is a long-term commitment which will reduce crime in the future.
-Peter A Michel, Alexandria