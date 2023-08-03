We’re in this together

The breathtaking increase in armed, violent crimes, and of felonies of all kinds in Alexandria in recent weeks has left our city shaken and scared.

Our car might be stolen when we stop for gas – or from in front of our home in broad daylight. We might be shot and killed if we take our child to a playground. We might find ourselves surrounded by robbers in a retail store when we’ve just stopped by to purchase makeup.

Unfortunately, the above scenarios are not hypothetical, but are real crimes that have been committed in Alexandria this year. Violent crime, which has been ticking up in recent years, has exploded in 2023 in Alexandria and elsewhere.

Maybe we are still experiencing residual effects of the COVID-19 shutdowns, though it’s been two years since schools reopened for full-time, in-person learning – and almost three years since most businesses reopened after the initial government-mandated shutdowns. So that explanation is getting a bit stale.

Our page 1 story, “Help!” examines a spate of crimes that have taken place in the past 10 days in Alexandria, ranging from murder to violent carjacking to grand theft auto.

The theme, echoed by a trio of city leaders – Police Chief Don Hayes, City Manager Jim Parajon and Mayor Justin Wilson – is that public safety officers need our help in solving crimes.

There’s a natural instinct to duck when bad things happen. We duck into our shells