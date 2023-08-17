Who runs the city?

By Frank Putzu

In 2012, athletic facilities at Francis Hammond Middle School were renovated to install a turf field and running track. The city held a dedication ceremony led by Mayor William Euille to celebrate the grand opening. A lot of residents, councilors and school officials worked long and hard to get the track, which became a critical community asset, drawing residents from the surrounding neighborhoods, including affordable housing.

The track has been heavily used by the school. There are dozens of people, if not more, using the track daily for exercise, even including mothers pushing strollers.

Now, the city is installing lights for the field with the poles located on the track. It will essentially ruin the track. What’s worse is that noone informed anyone that was the plan. Quite a change from the capacity and utility that was realized when Euille cut the ribbon 10 years ago.

Last year, RPCA submitted a special use permit for lighting rectangular playing fields at multiple school properties, including Hammond. RPCA’s Deputy Director Jack Browand briefed the School Board showing the location of the light poles at Hammond between the outside edge of the track and the sidewalk on Pickett Street, where it violated setback requirements but would not impact school operations and the track. The same representations were made at both community meetings and to multiple organizations.

RPCA quietly changed the location of the poles from out- side the track to inside the track when it got to Council. At the City Council public hearing on this matter last November, RPCA presented an aerial depiction of a lit Hammond field. On that presentation slide, the lights appear to be off the inside edge of the track, but certainly not on it. The staff report contains the same aerial depiction on two separate pages.

Last Thursday, Seminary Hill Association reached out to City Council and School Board members to inform them that large holes had been drilled for the installation of light poles in the third lane of the track. Who would do that? The city said that the mistake was the fault of the contractor, who would be responsible for fixing it.

The very next day, new holes were drilled – in the first lane of the track, but still on the track.

One Council member responded that if one very closely examines a contractor drawing all the way back on page 179 of the staff report – after about 150 pages of emails where no one was likely to see and examine it – it shows the lights over the field, and the poles situated in the first lane of the track.

It is of course silly to think any Council member ignored the presentation and body of staff report, let alone every presentation for months, to latch onto a page deep into nearly 300 pages of thick information to figure out that the track was at risk.

Staff said nothing about risking the track at the Council hearing. Certainly no member of the public would think that staff would slip in an image on page 179 and not verbalize the likely loss of the track’s usefulness and the obvious safety issue to any elected or appointed body or the neighboring community.