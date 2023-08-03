Women going the extra mile. Trek follows historic route from Alexandria to Richmond`

BY GAYLE CONVERSE AND PAT MILLER

March 3, 1913 Washington, D.C.

Following the same route Woodrow Wilson’s inaugural parade would take the next day, thousands of women marched 1.2 miles along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The procession, organized by the National American Woman Suffrage Association, was designed to present the accomplishments of women in the nation and around the world. The demonstration played out before more than 250,000 onlookers. Behind the marchers, bands played patriotic songs and elaborate floats illustrated the beauty and competence of women.

It was the first suffragist parade in Washington, D.C. It was also the first large, organized march on Washington.

With perhaps not quite so much hoop-la, but containing many more miles, our nation’s centuries-old journey for women’s equality will continue from Alexandria,