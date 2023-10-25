October 2023

MOST POPULAR
Virginia Theological Seminary commemorates 200 years
By Dylan Jaffe | [email protected] A series of events are planned this week to commemorate the Virginia Theological Seminary’s bicentenary, including worship services, lectures and...
Happy Halloween, Alexandria style
The burnt orange banner atop the front page of this week’s Alexandria Times heralds one of this city’s great celebrations – that of Halloween. Throughout...
APD vehicle display sparks investigation
An Alexandria Police Department vehicle displayed a cartoon pig head, domino mask and a shirt saying, “I can’t breathe,” Saturday, according to the ALX...