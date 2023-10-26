APD vehicle display sparks investigation

An Alexandria Police Department vehicle displayed a cartoon pig head, domino mask and a shirt saying, “I can’t breathe,” Saturday, according to the ALX Accountability YouTube channel. Police Chief Don Hayes and City Manager Jim Parajon released a joint statement shortly after the video was posted saying they are aware of the incident, would like to apologize for it and have begun an investigation into what transpired. Mayor Justin Wilson said this incident was clearly unacceptable and City Councilor Alyia Gaskins said the city takes these incidents very seriously.
