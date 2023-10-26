Weekly Briefing for October 12

APD vehicle display sparks investigation

An Alexandria Police Department vehicle displayed a cartoon pig head, domino mask and a shirt saying, “I can’t breathe,” Saturday, according to the ALX Accountability YouTube channel. Police Chief Don Hayes and City Manager Jim Parajon released a joint statement shortly after the video was posted saying they are aware of the incident, would like to apologize for it and have begun an investigation into what transpired. Mayor Justin Wilson said this incident was clearly unacceptable and City Councilor Alyia Gaskins said the city takes these incidents very seriously.

Mob turns Seminary Road into race track

Drivers took over a Seminary Road intersection – near Southern Towers and The Blake, two residential complexes – by doing donuts early Saturday morning, according to a report from WUSA9. APD arrived at the scene later that morning and continued to monitor the area over the weekend. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. A resident who lives near the intersection told WUSA9 that events like this happen often and are a regular nuisance for Seminary Road residents.

Pedestrian struck at Duke and Paxton Streets

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk at the intersection of Duke and Paxton Street Sunday, according to a release sent by APD. The pedestrian received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk. APD is still investigating the incident.

Shots fired on South 28th Street

Shots were fired at the 3200 block of South 28th Street early Wednesday morning, according to APD. No injuries were reported and APD is still investigating.

Robbery on Duke Street

A robbery took place at the 2700 block of Duke Street Monday, according to APD. No injuries were reported and APD is still investigating.

