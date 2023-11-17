Alexandria Film Festival winners and reviews

Alexandria Film Festival winners and reviews
(Courtesy photo)
The sun has set on the 17th annual Alexandria Film Festival and the winners were announced in a release Monday. The list of winners is below. 

  • Best of Festival – “Art Thief”
  • Special Jury Award – “Two Lives in Pittsburgh”
  • The Joe Cantwell Award for Documentary Excellence – “We Rise”
  • Best Foreign Language Feature – “Temporaries”
  • The Audience Award – “The Fake ID”
  • Best Achievement in Innovative Filmmaking – “Eat Flowers”
  • Best Narrative Short – “Apple Pie”
  • Best Documentary Short – “Witch Hunt”
  • Best Foreign Language Short – “Dos Bros Force”
  • Best Regional Film – “True North: Honest Stories of Finding Home”
  • Best Service to Humanity Achievement in Filmmaking – “By My Side”
  • Best Animated Film – “The Old Young Crow”

The Times has continued its tradition of reviewing six of the films, which are linked below. 

