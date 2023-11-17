Alexandria Film Festival winners and reviews

The sun has set on the 17th annual Alexandria Film Festival and the winners were announced in a release Monday. The list of winners is below.
- Best of Festival – “Art Thief”
- Special Jury Award – “Two Lives in Pittsburgh”
- The Joe Cantwell Award for Documentary Excellence – “We Rise”
- Best Foreign Language Feature – “Temporaries”
- The Audience Award – “The Fake ID”
- Best Achievement in Innovative Filmmaking – “Eat Flowers”
- Best Narrative Short – “Apple Pie”
- Best Documentary Short – “Witch Hunt”
- Best Foreign Language Short – “Dos Bros Force”
- Best Regional Film – “True North: Honest Stories of Finding Home”
- Best Service to Humanity Achievement in Filmmaking – “By My Side”
- Best Animated Film – “The Old Young Crow”
The Times has continued its tradition of reviewing six of the films, which are linked below.