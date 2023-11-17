Alexandria Film Festival winners and reviews

The sun has set on the 17th annual Alexandria Film Festival and the winners were announced in a release Monday. The list of winners is below.

Best of Festival – “Art Thief”

“Art Thief” Special Jury Award – “Two Lives in Pittsburgh”

The Joe Cantwell Award for Documentary Excellence – “We Rise”

Best Foreign Language Feature – “Temporaries”

The Audience Award – “The Fake ID”

Best Achievement in Innovative Filmmaking – “Eat Flowers”

Best Narrative Short – “Apple Pie”

Best Documentary Short – “Witch Hunt”

Best Foreign Language Short – “Dos Bros Force”

Best Regional Film – “True North: Honest Stories of Finding Home”

Best Service to Humanity Achievement in Filmmaking – “By My Side”

Best Animated Film – “The Old Young Crow”

The Times has continued its tradition of reviewing six of the films, which are linked below.