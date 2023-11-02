ACPS School Board-Public Hearing

The Alexandria City School Board will hold a budget public hearing on the FY 2025-2034 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Budget during the Special Called School Board Meeting on November 13, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room located at 1340 Braddock Place in Alexandria.

Public comments regarding the FY 2024-2033 CIP Budget may be submitted in the following ways:

• Sign up to speak at the November 13th public hearing at: https:// acpsweb.wufoo.com/forms/p127g8ta05syhp9/

• Email written comments to the Clerk of the Board at: boardclerk@ acps.k12.va.us

• U.S. Mail:

Clerk of the Board

Alexandria City School Board

1340. Braddock Place

Alexandria, VA 22314

Only comments related to the FY 2025-2034 CIP Budget will be heard at the public hearing. Requests to speak or to submit written comments must be submitted by Noon on November 12, 2023.

For more information, please contact the Clerk of the Board at 703-619-8316.