Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2023-00379 OHAD

Request for alterations at 200 N Alfred Street

Applicant: Thomas & Kath­leen Valentine

BAR#2023-00268 OHAD

Request for alterations at 1315 Duke Street

Applicant: Gretchen Bulova, Di­rector Office of Historic Alexan­dria for the City of Alexandria

BAR#2023-00282 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/ encapsulation at 1315 Duke Street

Applicant: Gretchen Bulova, Di­rector Office of Historic Alexan­dria for the City of Alexandria

BAR#2023-00401 OHAD

Request for alterations at 225 N Fairfax Street

Applicant: Alturas 225 NF, LLC

BAR#2023-00436 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/en­capsulation at 225 N Fairfax Street

Applicant: Alturas 225 NF, LLC

BAR#2023-00427 OHAD

Request for alterations at 724- 734 N Saint Asaph Street

Applicant: ARP Royal OPCO, LLC

BAR#2023-00428 OHAD

Request for partial demoli­tion/encapsulation at 724- 734 N Saint Asaph Street

Applicant: ARP Royal OPCO, LLC

BAR#2023-00416 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/en­capsulation at 1113 Prince Street

Applicant: Robert B and Jane J Wallace

Old and Historic Alexan­dria District (OHAD); Parker – Gray District (PG)

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The pub­lic may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lan­ning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accom­modation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.