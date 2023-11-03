Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:
BAR#2023-00379 OHAD
Request for alterations at 200 N Alfred Street
Applicant: Thomas & Kathleen Valentine
BAR#2023-00268 OHAD
Request for alterations at 1315 Duke Street
Applicant: Gretchen Bulova, Director Office of Historic Alexandria for the City of Alexandria
BAR#2023-00282 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/ encapsulation at 1315 Duke Street
Applicant: Gretchen Bulova, Director Office of Historic Alexandria for the City of Alexandria
BAR#2023-00401 OHAD
Request for alterations at 225 N Fairfax Street
Applicant: Alturas 225 NF, LLC
BAR#2023-00436 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 225 N Fairfax Street
Applicant: Alturas 225 NF, LLC
BAR#2023-00427 OHAD
Request for alterations at 724- 734 N Saint Asaph Street
Applicant: ARP Royal OPCO, LLC
BAR#2023-00428 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 724- 734 N Saint Asaph Street
Applicant: ARP Royal OPCO, LLC
BAR#2023-00416 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 1113 Prince Street
Applicant: Robert B and Jane J Wallace
Old and Historic Alexandria District (OHAD); Parker – Gray District (PG)
Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.
For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711.
For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.