Board of Architectural Review LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2023-00480 OHAD

Request for addition and alterations at 809 S Columbus Street

Applicant: Erin Murphy

BAR#2023-00481 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 809 S Columbus Street

Applicant: Erin Murphy

Administrative Painted Masonry Policy

Proposed updates to the Parker Gray Residential Reference Guide and to the BAR Policies for Administrative Approvals in both Historic Districts.

Old and Historic Alexandria District (OHAD); Parker – Gray District (PG)

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava. gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.