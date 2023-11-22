BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING

Council Chamber, City Hall

301 King Street, Room 2400

Alexandria, Virginia 22314

The Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on December 11, 2023 in the City Council Chamber, Room 2400 of City Hall, 301 King Street at 7:00 p.m.

BZA #2023-00014

1402 Mount Vernon Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for Variances to construct an addition in the required side and rear yards; zoned: RB/Residential Townhouse

Applicant: Brant Thomas Snyder & Samantha Jane Provost

BZA #2023-00005

1020 Duke Street

Consideration of the Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law for the May 8, 2023 BZA decision regarding the Appeal of a zoning violation for failure to obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness for a 100 year old building; zoned: CD/Commercial Downtown

Appellant: Marc Greenberg

Further information about this Public Hearing may be obtained from the Department of Planning & Zoning, 301 King Street, Room 2100, Alexandria, Virginia 22314, telephone: 703-746-4666 or on the City’s website at www.alexandriava.gov/dockets

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Molly Lambert at molly.lambert@alexandriava. gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Lisa Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703-746-3831, Virginia Relay 711.