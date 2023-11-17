City Council Public Hearing

Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, held at City Hall, 301 King Street, Council Chamber and on Zoom webinar on Saturday, November 18, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon as may be heard on the hereinafter described item.

Public Hearing and Consideration of a First Amendment to a Five-Year License Agreement dated November 1, 2022, between the City of Alexandria, Virginia and Crown Castle Fiber, LLC. to Permit Crown Castle to construct and install an additional enterprise fiber route of approximately 400 feet in the City of Alexandria’s Virginia Public Rights-of-Ways.

THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED THAT AMENDMENTS OR ADDITIONS MAY BE MADE TO PROPOSED ORDINANCES WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THESE ORDINANCES OBTAIN FREE FULL-TEXT COPIES FROM THE CITY CLERK AT CITY HALL (LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE). If the mayor finds and declares that weather or other conditions are such that it is hazardous for members to attend the meeting, this meeting will be continued to the following Saturday. GLORIA SITTON, CMC, CITY CLERK