ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION & CITY COUNCIL DECEMBER 2023

ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2023

7:00 PM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

301 KING STREET

ROOM 2400

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2023

9:30 AM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

ROOM 2400

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

The December 5, 2023, Alexandria Planning Commission Public Hearing is being held in the Council Chamber (301 King Street, Room 2400 Alexandria, Virginia, 22314) and electronically. Members of the Planning Commission and staff are participating in-person. The Planning Commission Public Hearing can be accessed by the public in the City Council Chamber, through the live broadcast on the government channel 70, streaming on the City’s website, and can be accessed via Zoom Webinar by the following link:

Planning Commission (Public Hearing Webinar):

The Webinar will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow individuals to join, while the Planning Commission Hearing will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Registration Link: https:// zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_zSteQiLLSi2gVJh5cAJ6UQ

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial in: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 954 8758 0950

Password: 954374

City Council (Public Hearing Webinar)

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_qLRn8qieRX6rkLrOi5zo9w

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial-in number: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 979 5612 9053

Webinar Passcode: 835896

If you use the Zoom Webinar application, please be sure you have updated the application to the latest version for the best results. If you are unable to access the Zoom Webinar, please use the Dial-In number to access the meeting. Public comment will be received at the meetings. The public may submit comments in advance to Department of Planning & Zoning staff at PlanComm@alexandriava. gov for the Planning Commission Hearing; to the City Clerk at CouncilComment@alexandriava. gov for the City Council Hearing; or make public comments on the day of either Hearing.

Special Use Permit #2023-00083

3205 Colvin Street and 3206 Duke Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for an automobile sales area; zoned I/Industrial and CG/Commercial General zones.

Applicant: Raymond Baskerville

Special Use Permit #2023-00084

2307A Mt. Vernon Avenue (parcel address 2307 Mount Vernon Avenue)

Public Hearing and consideration for a Special Use Permit for a temporary trailer; zoned CL/Commercial low zone.

Applicant: Jaafar Ouardi

Special Use Permit #2023-00080

720 N. Saint Asaph Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for a parking reduction and for an increase in commercial Floor Area Ratio up to 2.5 with yard modifications; zoned CDX/Commercial Downtown Zone (Old Town North).

Applicant: 720 St. Asaph Partners, LLC, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, Attorney

Special Use Permit #2023-00082

4800 Fillmore Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Special Use Permit to waive the sign requirements of Article IX of the Zoning Ordinance for the installation of a freestanding sign; zoned CDD #23/Coordinated Development District #23.

Applicant: Goodwin House Incorporated, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney Master Plan Amendment #2023-00002

Rezoning #2023-00003

Development Special Use Permit #2023-10009

301 N. Fairfax Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for (A) Amendment to the Old Town Small Area Plan Chapter of the Master Plan through updates to the Land Use map to designate the property as Residential High; (B) amendment to the official zoning map to change the zone for the site from CD/Commercial downtown zone to CRMU-H/Commercial residential mixed use (high); (C) a Development Special Use Permit and Site Plan to construct a 48-unit multifamily building, including a Special Use Permit to increase the floor area ratio to 2.5 in the CRMU-H zone and a modification to the crown coverage requirement; zoned CD/ Commercial downtown zone.

Applicant: 301N Fairfax Project Owner LLC, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney