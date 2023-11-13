Man fatally stabbed in Del Ray; suspect in custody

By Laura Van Pate | lvanpate@alextimes.com and Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside the Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2707 Dewitt Ave. in Del Ray Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department and the department’s police scanner. The suspect is being held without bond.

APD received a call around 4:30 p.m. and sent a police presence to the scene to investigate. After initially dispatching units, more officers were requested to secure the scene, according to the police scanner. Another officer can be heard at 4:31:48 p.m. asking for medical assistance. At 4:35:45 p.m. all units were asked to report to the scene after a description and a direction of where the suspect fled on foot was provided. APD requested K-9 units from Arlington and helicopters from Fairfax to assist in the search for the suspect, but was not needed ultimately.

Police blocked off the area around East Raymond and DeWitt Avenues. The suspect was apprehended at gunpoint at 4:56 p.m. at the corner of Mount Vernon and East Monroe Avenues by ADP, which is about 0.7 miles away from the site of the stabbing. The suspect was placed in police custody at 4:58 p.m. according to the police scanner.

The suspect, Bisrat Shaga, does not have an official address and was charged with malicious wounding. He is being held without bond according to police records. Shaga’s first court appearance will be December 19.

The chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death. This incident is the seventh homicide in Alexandria this year.

Those with more information can contact Detective Matthew Kramarik at 703-746-6650 or Matthew.Kramarik@Alexandriava.gov. Those with information can also contact APD’s non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Callers can remain anonymous.