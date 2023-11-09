Onstage, Alexandria

By Mark Edelman

Theaters in the DMV are lit up brightly for the holidays in November and December. Check out some of these productions, live onstage in the DMV.

MEL BROOKS’ “YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN” Little Theatre of Alexandria, through November 11

From the creators of Broadway’s record-breaking musical comedy sensation, “The Producers,” comes this monster of a hit musical based on Mel Brook’s comedic film masterpiece. A wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein, YF is the story of a bright young grandson who travels to Transylvania to complete his grandfather’s experiment. Like the movie, it’s for mature audiences. Tickets at www.thelittletheatre.com

“POTUS” Arena Stage, through November 12

Subtitled “Or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” this hilarious Broadway hit follows seven women from dramatically different backgrounds, as they try to minimize the damage done by male arrogance and political posturing, in an endearing homage to the women who keep things running behind the scenes. It gets a bit raunchy, but it’s all in good fun. May remind you of one or two past POTUSes – or is that POTI? Tickets at www.arenastage.org

“CONFEDERATES” Mosaic Theater, through November 19

Award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, fresh from her Broadway successes in “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Skeleton Crew,” serves up the fascinating, parallel stories of slave turned Union spy Sara and modern day professor Sandra. Across 160 years, these brave women struggle on the frontlines of freedom, no matter the cost. Tickets at www.mosaictheater.org

“FAT HAM” Studio Theatre, through December 4

The D.C. premier of James Ijames’ hit Broadway play based on “Hamlet.” Swapping a Danish castle for a North Carolina barbecue pit, “Fat Ham” remakes Shakespeare’s tragic tale of murder and revenge into an often hilarious play about a Black queer Southern kid who has a lot on his plate when his father’s ghost shows up demanding vengeance. Tickets at www.studiotheatre.org

“RAGTIME” Signature Theater, through January 7

Signature reinvents this expansive Tony Award-winning epic musical for its intimate second stage. The stories of three turn-of-the-century American families intertwine against the backdrop of a towering slate of historical figures. Tickets at www.signature theater.org

“THE WINTER’S TALE” Folger Theatre, through December 17

With the magic and fantastical elements of a fairy tale, Shakespeare’s late career romance takes us on a journey filled with fascinating characters, complex relationships – and a bear chasing everyone around. One of the Bard’s more complex offerings. Tickets at www.folger.edu

“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF” Olney Theatre, through December 31

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with this crowd-pleasing Broadway classic? Tevye the milkman has three daughters he hopes to marry off to rich men. The girls have other ideas. What’s a father to do? Tickets at www.olneytheatre.org

“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET” Toby’s Dinner Theatre, November 10 through January 7

The holiday classic becomes a Broadway musical in this adaptation of the film about a young girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus until a very special old man changes her mind. Tickets at www.tobysdinnertheatre.com

“PUBLIC OBSCENITIES” Woolly Mammoth, November 13 through December 23

A bilingual – Bengali and English – play about coming home to the things we see, the things we miss and the things that turn us on. A grandfather’s photograph exposes some of the unspoken past that threatens to come between a Kolkota native and his Black American boyfriend. Tickets at Tickets at www.woollymammoth.net

“SWEPT AWAY” Arena Stage, November 25 through Decmeber 30

With the bookwriter of “Moulin Rouge,” the director of “Spring Awakening” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and award-winning Broadway actors John Gallagher, Jr. and Stark Sands, the Arena’s holiday entry sounds NYC-bound. The Avett Brothers’ new musical about the four survivors of a whaling ship disaster explores how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness, if we only let it. Tickets at www.arenastage.org

“MOSES” Theatre J, December 1 through 24

A world premier about faith, love and going it alone, this one man show takes us on a singular journey to find forgiveness, a long-lost dream, and the man himself. Tickets at www.theatrej.org

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” Little Theatre of Alexandria, December 2 through 16

Join all your favorite Dickens characters – Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family; the Fezziwigs; the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come; and, of course, everyone’s favorite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge – as they transport us back to Victorian England in this annual holiday classic. Tickets at www.thelittle theatre.com

“A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL” Next Stop Theatre, December 2 through 17 Ebenezer Scrooge’s Phantasmagorical Holiday Adventure marks its tenth anniversary, a “by kids for kids” holiday tradition suitable for the whole family. Expect an imaginative retelling of this beloved holiday story. Tickets at www.nextstoptheatre.org

“AS YOU LIKE IT” Shakespeare Theatre Company, December 2 through 31

In this hippie-dippie adaptation of the Bard’s youthful comedy, Beatles tunes, mixed signals and mistaken identities make for a total blast this holiday season. Rosalind and the gang discover that “all you need is love” in this sometimes silly take on one of Shakespeare’s lighter efforts. Tickets at www.shakespeare theatre.org.

“THE SEAFARER” Round House Theatre, December 6 through 31

Conor McPherson’s riveting play, set on a stormy Irish coast, brings a pair of down-on-their-luck brothers together to confront their pasts and fight for their futures. The dark comedy celebrates camaraderie and the hope provided by second chances. Tickets at www.roundhousetheatre.org

“THE SNOW MAIDEN” Synetic Theater, December 9 through January 6

Arlington’s renowned physical theater company presents a holiday tale about a boy whose snow friend miraculously comes to life. Their time together is full of mischief and laughter, but can the cold winter keep their friendship alive forever? Tickets at www.synetictheater.org

The writer is a playwright who loves writing about theater. He is a lifetime member of the Broadway League and a Tony voter.