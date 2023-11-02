VA Dept of Historic Resources

The VA Dept of Historic Re­sources will conduct a public in­formation hearing of the Executive Office and Governor’s Residence of the Restored Government of Virginia on November 8, 2023. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm, at the Lloyd House, 220 North Washington Street, Alex­andria, VA 22314. Public comment regarding the proposal will be taken at the time of the hearing or can be sent to Director Julie Langan, Dept of Historic Resources, 2801 Kensing­ton Ave, Richmond, VA 23221. This proposal has been recommended el­igible for the Virginia Landmarks and National Registers. This proposal will be presented to the State Re­view Board and the Board of Historic Resources on December 14, 2023. For additional information, contact Amanda Terrell at Amanda.Terrell@ dhr.virginia.gov or 804-482-8092