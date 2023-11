A commercial robbery took place on November 2 in the early morning at 30 South Reynolds St., according to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department. A weapon was involved and no injuries were reported. APD is still investigating.

A commercial robbery took place on November 2 in the early morning at the 1600 block of North Quaker Lane, according to a press release from APD. A weapon was involved and no injuries were reported. APD is still investigating.

-lvanpate@alextimes.com