ZFH evokes Soviet era

To the editor:

The November 14 City Council meeting to consider changes to the city’s zoning laws was eerily reminiscent of a scene in the Oscar winning movie “Dr. Zhivago.” In the scene, after serving in the Army during the time of the 1917 Russian revolution, Zhivago returns to Moscow, now under Soviet rule.

Arriving at his house, he is confronted by comrade Kaprugina, the humorless chairman of the local residence committee, who informs Zhivago that the house has been confiscated by the government and, while it previously was a single-family home, according to Kaprugina, “it has living space for 13 families.”

While the times and circumstances may have changed, the idea is the same: The government’s wishes always take precedent over property rights and the desires of private citizens.

-Thomas Spoehr, Alexandria