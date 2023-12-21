ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL JANUARY 2024

The item described below will be heard by the City Council on the date and time listed below. For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit www.alexandriava.gov/dockets.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20, 2024

9:30 AM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

ROOM 2400

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

The January 20, 2024, City Council Public Hearing is being held in the Council Chamber (301 King Street, Room 2400 Alexandria, Virginia, 22314) and electronically. Members of the staff are participating in-person. The City Council Public Hearing can be accessed by the public in the City Council Chamber, through the live broadcast on the government channel 70, streaming on the City’s website, and can be accessed via Zoom Webinar by the following link:

City Council (Public Hearing Webinar)

Registration Link: https:// zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_vJL3qb1vRsG9xac14Xvxxw

Webinar ID: 967 0324 6248

Webinar Passcode: 096445

Dial-in number: 301-715-8592

If you use the Zoom Webinar application, please be sure you have updated the application to the latest version for the best results. If you are unable to access the Zoom Webinar, please use the Dial-In number to access the meeting. Public comment will be received at the meetings. The public may submit comments in advance to the City Clerk at CouncilComment@alexandriava. gov for the City Council Hearing; or make public comments on the day of either Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation for the City Council Public Hearing, contact the City Clerk and Clerk of Council at gloria.sitton@alexandriava.gov or at 703.746.4550, Virginia Relay 711. We request that you provide a 48-hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made.

Individuals requiring translation services should contact the City Clerk and Clerk of Council at gloria.sitton@alexandriava.gov or at 703.746.4550. We request that you provide a 48-hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made. Please specify the language for translation when you make the request.

Master Plan Amendment #2023-00002

Rezoning #2023-00003

Development Special Use Permit #2023-10009

301 N. Fairfax Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for (A) Amendment to the Old Town Small Area Plan Chapter of the Master Plan through updates to the Land Use map to designate the property as Residential High; (B) amendment to the official zoning map to change the zone for the site from CD/Commercial downtown zone to CRMU-H/Commercial residential mixed use (high); (C) a Development Special Use Permit and Site Plan to construct a 48-unit multifamily building, including a Special Use Permit to increase the floor area ratio to 2.5 in the CRMU-H zone and a modification to the crown coverage requirement; zoned CD/ Commercial downtown zone.

Applicant: 301N Fairfax Project Owner LLC, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney