Alexandria Planning Commission & City Council

ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4, 2024

7:00 PM, CITY HALL

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20, 2024

9:30 AM, CITY HALL

A Work Session to discuss AlexWest will begin at 6:00 PM in the Council Chamber. Public testimony is not received for Work Sessions.

Special Use Permit #2023-00094

421 Clifford Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for a temporary trailer; zoned CDD#24/ Coordinated Development District.

Applicant: Matilde Alvarado

Special Use Permit #2023-00076

404A E Alexandria Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Special Use Permit to construct a single-family dwelling on a vacant substandard lot, for a lot without frontage on a public street, and for a parking reduction; zoned: R-2-5/Single and Two-family.

Applicant: Eric Teran and Daniela Gross

Development Special Use Permit #2023-10018

Special Use Permit #2023-00093

4898 West Braddock Road – Newport Village II (NVII)

Public Hearing and consideration of requests for: (A) a Development Special Use Permit (with Site Plan) to construct a new multifamily residential building, with Special Use Permits for a maximum allowable floor area ratio of 2.3, a parking reduction, more than three mechanical rooftop penthouses, and an extension in the period in which construction must be commenced under Section 11-418 of the Zoning Ordinance (amending DSUP #2020-10026); and (B) a Special Use Permit for a coordinated sign plan; zoned CRMU-H Commercial Residential Mixed Use – High. Applicant UDR Newport Village, LLC, represented by Kenneth W. Wire, Attorney, Wire Gill LLP

Special Use Permit #2023-00097

1601 Mount Vernon Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration to extend the Special Use Permit until December 31, 2045 for the continued use of a nonconforming automobile service station (amending SUP #2010-00051); zoned CL/Commercial low.

Applicant: MVSC, Inc., represented by Lauren G. Riley, attorney

Master Plan Amendment #2023-00006

Rezoning #2023-00004

Development Special Use Permit #2023-10011

300 Wythe Street and 600 N. Fairfax Street – The Ladrey

Public Hearing and consideration of requests for (A) amendments to the Old Town North Small Area Plan chapter of the Master Plan to change the Recommended Height District Limits Map to allow for 85 feet in building height and the Development Summary Table to update the proposed zoning, floor area ratio, height, the Recommended Zoning Map to change from CRMU-X to RMF, and total allowable development; (B) amendment to the official zoning map to change the zone for the site from RC/High density apartment zone to RMF/Residential multifamily zone; (C) a Development Special Use Permit and site plan to construct a 270 unit multifamily affordable building, including special use permits to increase the floor area ratio to 3.0 in the RMF zone, for the utilization of Section 7-700 for bonus density for the provision of affordable housing, and for a parking reduction; zoned RC/High Density Apartment.

Applicant: Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority, by its agent Ladrey Developer LLC, represented by Steven Mikulic, attorney

Master Plan Amendment #2023-00003

Rezoning#2023-00002

Development Special Use Permit #2023-10017

Encroachment #2023-00002

S Alfred Street Townhomes – 816-820 Gibbon Street and 608-614 South Alfred Street

Public Hearing and consideration of requests for (A) an amendment to the Southwest Quadrant Small Area Plan Chapter of the Master Plan through an update to the Southwest Quadrant Land Use Map for the site from Commercial Low to Residential Medium; (B) an amendment to the official zoning map to change the zone for the site from CL/Commercial Low to CRMU-L/Commercial Residential Mixed Use (Low); (C) a Development Special Use Permit and Site Plan with modifications to construct 14 townhouses, including special use permits to increase the floor area ratio to 1.5 in the CRMU-L zone, for the utilization of Section 7-700 for bonus density for the provision of affordable housing, and for land without frontage and modifications to the open space requirement and side yard setbacks; and (D) an Encroachment for three bay windows along South Alfred Street; zoned: CL/Commercial Low.

Applicant: MS-Alfred, LLC, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney