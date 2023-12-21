Alexandria Planning & Zoning-Notice of Administrative Review

The following request has been received for administrative review and approval.

For information on the following application or to comment, visit the City’s website at www.alexandriava. gov/planning or call (703) 746-4666.

Special Use Permit #2023-00103

2381 Dove Street

Administrative Special Use Permit request for a New Use for an Animal Care with Overnight Accommodations; zoned: OCM(50)/ Office Commercial Medium

Applicant: Leanne McRoberts

Business Name: Happy Cat Hotel

Planner: Patrick Silva – patrick.silva@alexandriava.gov

In accordance with Section 11-500 of the Zoning Ordinance, the above listed requests may be approved administratively by the Director of Planning & Zoning. If you have any comments regarding the proposals above, please contact Planning & Zoning staff at 703.746.4666 or email the planner listed no later than January 11, 2024.