 Board of Architectural Review LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING 

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications: 

BAR#2023-00480 OHAD 

Request for addition and alterations at 809 S Columbus Street 

Applicant: Erin Murphy 

BAR#2023-00481 OHAD 

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 809 S Columbus Street 

Applicant: Erin Murphy 

BAR#2023-00486 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 520 S Washington Street 

Applicant: Demaine Funeral Home 

BAR#2023-00487 OHAD 

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 520 S Washington Street 

Applicant: Demaine Funeral Home 

BAR#2023-00498 OHAD 

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 414 S Fairfax Street 

Applicant: Stan Boris 

BAR#2023-00500 PG 

Request for alterations at 439 Earl Street 

Applicant: Bryan and Lorin Petit 

BAR#2023-00501 PG 

Request for demolition at 1122 Oronoco Street 

Applicant: 1122 Oronoco Street LLC 

BAR#2023-00503 OHAD 

Request for approval of modifications for alterations to a previously approved application at 105 N Alfred Street Applicant: Bruce and Thelma MacGregor 

BAR#2023-00511 OHAD 

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 105 N Alfred Street 

Applicant: Bruce and Thelma MacGregor 

BAR#2023-00507 OHAD 

Request for alterations including signage at 700 Slaters Lane 

Applicant: Pupatella RDII LLC 

BAR#2023-00512 OHAD 

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 700 Slaters Lane 

Applicant: Pupatella RDII LLC 

BAR#2023-00508 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 323 S Saint Asaph Street 

Applicant: Solar Energy World – Brian Milligan 

BAR#2023-00376 OHAD 

Request for Concept Review II at 1604-1614 King Street 

Applicant: Dechantal Associates, LLC 

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing. 

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. 

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets. 

 

