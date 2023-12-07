Board of Architectural Review LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2023-00480 OHAD

Request for addition and alterations at 809 S Columbus Street

Applicant: Erin Murphy

BAR#2023-00481 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 809 S Columbus Street

Applicant: Erin Murphy

BAR#2023-00486 OHAD

Request for alterations at 520 S Washington Street

Applicant: Demaine Funeral Home

BAR#2023-00487 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 520 S Washington Street

Applicant: Demaine Funeral Home

BAR#2023-00498 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 414 S Fairfax Street

Applicant: Stan Boris

BAR#2023-00500 PG

Request for alterations at 439 Earl Street

Applicant: Bryan and Lorin Petit

BAR#2023-00501 PG

Request for demolition at 1122 Oronoco Street

Applicant: 1122 Oronoco Street LLC

BAR#2023-00503 OHAD

Request for approval of modifications for alterations to a previously approved application at 105 N Alfred Street Applicant: Bruce and Thelma MacGregor

BAR#2023-00511 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 105 N Alfred Street

Applicant: Bruce and Thelma MacGregor

BAR#2023-00507 OHAD

Request for alterations including signage at 700 Slaters Lane

Applicant: Pupatella RDII LLC

BAR#2023-00512 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 700 Slaters Lane

Applicant: Pupatella RDII LLC

BAR#2023-00508 OHAD

Request for alterations at 323 S Saint Asaph Street

Applicant: Solar Energy World – Brian Milligan

BAR#2023-00376 OHAD

Request for Concept Review II at 1604-1614 King Street

Applicant: Dechantal Associates, LLC

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.