Board of Architectural Review LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:
BAR#2023-00480 OHAD
Request for addition and alterations at 809 S Columbus Street
Applicant: Erin Murphy
BAR#2023-00481 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 809 S Columbus Street
Applicant: Erin Murphy
BAR#2023-00486 OHAD
Request for alterations at 520 S Washington Street
Applicant: Demaine Funeral Home
BAR#2023-00487 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 520 S Washington Street
Applicant: Demaine Funeral Home
BAR#2023-00498 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 414 S Fairfax Street
Applicant: Stan Boris
BAR#2023-00500 PG
Request for alterations at 439 Earl Street
Applicant: Bryan and Lorin Petit
BAR#2023-00501 PG
Request for demolition at 1122 Oronoco Street
Applicant: 1122 Oronoco Street LLC
BAR#2023-00503 OHAD
Request for approval of modifications for alterations to a previously approved application at 105 N Alfred Street Applicant: Bruce and Thelma MacGregor
BAR#2023-00511 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 105 N Alfred Street
Applicant: Bruce and Thelma MacGregor
BAR#2023-00507 OHAD
Request for alterations including signage at 700 Slaters Lane
Applicant: Pupatella RDII LLC
BAR#2023-00512 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 700 Slaters Lane
Applicant: Pupatella RDII LLC
BAR#2023-00508 OHAD
Request for alterations at 323 S Saint Asaph Street
Applicant: Solar Energy World – Brian Milligan
BAR#2023-00376 OHAD
Request for Concept Review II at 1604-1614 King Street
Applicant: Dechantal Associates, LLC
Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.
For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711.
For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.