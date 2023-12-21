Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

 Board of Architectural Review LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING 

 A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications: 

BAR#2023-00380 OHAD 

Request for signage at 725 N Washington Street 

Applicant: Adams Environmental Engineering Group 

BAR#2023-00112 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 1025 King Street 

Applicant: Donna Giaimo/ Daughters of St Paul 

BAR#2023-00113 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 111 S Columbus Street 

Applicant: Karlen Murray/ Renewal by Andersen 

BAR#2023-00518 OHAD 

Request partial demolition/encapsulation at 112 Princess Street 

Applicant: The Federal City Group 

BAR#2023-00519 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 112 Princess Street 

Applicant: The Federal City Group 

BAR#2023-00520 OHAD 

Request partial demolition/encapsulation at 320 N Alfred Street 

Applicant: The Federal City Group 

BAR#2023-00521 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 320 N Alfred Street 

Applicant: The Federal City Group 

Proposed updates to the Parker Gray Residential Reference Guide and to the BAR Policies for Administrative Approvals in both Historic Districts. 

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing. 

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960. 

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.

