Board of Architectural Review LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:
BAR#2023-00380 OHAD
Request for signage at 725 N Washington Street
Applicant: Adams Environmental Engineering Group
BAR#2023-00112 OHAD
Request for alterations at 1025 King Street
Applicant: Donna Giaimo/ Daughters of St Paul
BAR#2023-00113 OHAD
Request for alterations at 111 S Columbus Street
Applicant: Karlen Murray/ Renewal by Andersen
BAR#2023-00518 OHAD
Request partial demolition/encapsulation at 112 Princess Street
Applicant: The Federal City Group
BAR#2023-00519 OHAD
Request for alterations at 112 Princess Street
Applicant: The Federal City Group
BAR#2023-00520 OHAD
Request partial demolition/encapsulation at 320 N Alfred Street
Applicant: The Federal City Group
BAR#2023-00521 OHAD
Request for alterations at 320 N Alfred Street
Applicant: The Federal City Group
Proposed updates to the Parker Gray Residential Reference Guide and to the BAR Policies for Administrative Approvals in both Historic Districts.
Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.
For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.
For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.