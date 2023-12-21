Board of Architectural Review LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2023-00380 OHAD

Request for signage at 725 N Washington Street

Applicant: Adams Environmental Engineering Group

BAR#2023-00112 OHAD

Request for alterations at 1025 King Street

Applicant: Donna Giaimo/ Daughters of St Paul

BAR#2023-00113 OHAD

Request for alterations at 111 S Columbus Street

Applicant: Karlen Murray/ Renewal by Andersen

BAR#2023-00518 OHAD

Request partial demolition/encapsulation at 112 Princess Street

Applicant: The Federal City Group

BAR#2023-00519 OHAD

Request for alterations at 112 Princess Street

Applicant: The Federal City Group

BAR#2023-00520 OHAD

Request partial demolition/encapsulation at 320 N Alfred Street

Applicant: The Federal City Group

BAR#2023-00521 OHAD

Request for alterations at 320 N Alfred Street

Applicant: The Federal City Group

Proposed updates to the Parker Gray Residential Reference Guide and to the BAR Policies for Administrative Approvals in both Historic Districts.

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.