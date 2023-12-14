City Council Public Hearing

Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, held at City Hall, 301 King Street, Council Chamber and on Zoom webinar on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., or as soon as may be heard on the hereinafter described items.

Public Hearing, Second Reading and Final Passage of an Ordinance to Establish the Stormwater Utility and Flood Mitigation Advisory Committee.

Public Hearing, Second Reading and Final Passage of an Ordinance to Make Supplemental Appropriations for the Support of the City Government for Fiscal Year 2024.

Public Hearing, Second Reading and Final Passage of an Ordinance to amend and reordain Section 5-8- 77 (Parking Permits; issuance) of Chapter 8 (Parking and Traffic Regulations) of Title 5 (Transportation and Environmental Services) of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

Public Hearing, Second Reading and Final Passage of an Ordinance to amend and reordain section 10-3-924 (FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYPEDESTRIANS) of Article B (RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING, ETC.) of Chapter 3 (OPERATION OF VEHICLES) of Title 10 (MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC) of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

Public Hearing, Second Reading and Final Passage of an Ordinance to amend and reordain Section 2-2- 10 (establishment of election districts and voting places) by amending Subsections (p), (t), and (x), all of Chapter 2 (ELECTIONS), Title 2 (GENERAL GOVERNMENT) of The Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended, to amend and reordain Section 12-1-4 (Election of school board members; date and manner of election), all of Chapter 1 (SCHOOL DISTRICT AND SCHOOL BOARD), Title 12 (EDUCATION, SOCIAL SERVICES AND WELFARE) of The Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended, and to amend and reordain “The Official Map of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, Designating Election Districts and Voting Places,” adopted by Section 2-2-13 (MAP OF ELECTION DISTRICTS AND VOTING PLACES), all of Chapter 2 (ELECTIONS), Title 2 (GENERAL GOVERNMENT) of The Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

Public Hearing, Second Reading and Final Passage of an Ordinance to amend and reordain Articles I (GENERAL REGULATIONS), II (DEFINITIONS), III (RESIDENTIAL ZONE REGULATIONS), IV (COMMERCIAL, OFFICE AND INDUSTRIAL ZONES), V (MIXED USE ZONES), VI (SPECIAL AND OVERLAY ZONES), VII (SUPPLEMENTAL ZONE REGULATIONS), VIII (OFF-STREET PARKING AND LOADING), IX (SIGNS), XI (DEVELOPMENT APPROVALS AND PROCEDURES), XII (NONCOMPLIANCE AND NONCONFORMITY), and XIII (ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT) of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, in accordance with the text amendment heretofore approved by city council as Text Amendment No. 2023-00007 (Implementation Ordinance for Text Amendment No. 2023- 00007 associated with Zoning for Housing/Housing for All approved by City Council on November 28, 2023).

Public Hearing, Second Reading and Final Passage of an Ordinance to amend and reordain Section 6-300 (FLOODPLAIN DISTRICT) of Article VI (SPECIAL AND OVERLAY ZONES) of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, in accordance with the text amendment heretofore approved by city council as Text Amendment No. 2023-00005 (Implementation Ordinance for Text Amendment No. 2023-00005 associated with the floodplain provisions approved by City Council on November 18, 2023, 2023).

Public Hearing and adoption of proposed City Legislative Package for the 2024 General Assembly.

Public Hearing and Consideration of an Amendment to the Lease Between the City and WG Tavern Square Venture, LLC for office space at the Tavern Square Office Building Complex located at 421 King Street.

THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED THAT AMENDMENTS OR ADDITIONS MAY BE MADE TO PROPOSED ORDINANCES WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THESE ORDINANCES OBTAIN FREE FULL-TEXT COPIES FROM THE CITY CLERK AT CITY HALL (LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE). If the mayor finds and declares that weather or other conditions are such that it is hazardous for members to attend the meeting, this meeting will be continued to the following Saturday. GLORIA SITTON, CMC, CITY CLERK