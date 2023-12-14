City resident charged in November 12 murder

By Denise Dunbar | ddunbar@alextimes.com

Bisrat Shaga, a 35-year-old Alexandria resident, has been charged with first-degree murder in the November 12 stabbing death of Emmanuel Negatu, 38, of Centerville, Virginia. The stabbing took place in the 2700 block of Dewitt Avenue, according to a release from the Alexandria Police Department.

At approximately 4:27 p.m. on November 12, APD responded to a call for service regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, APD officers found a 38-year-old male who died inside the location.

This remains an active investigation and the Alexandria Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Detective Matthew Kramarik either at 703-746-6650 or Matthew.Kramarik@Alexandriava.gov or call the APD non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.

Photos, video or audio files can be directly uploaded electronically by anyone within the community who has information about this case.