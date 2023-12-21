Notice of Willingness to Hold a Public Hearing

Find out about:

Bikeshare Replacement Station Project

VDOT Project No. 9999- 100-858, UPC 122950

Federal Project No. CMAQ-5B01(592)

The City of Alexandria is planning to replace 21 Capital Bikeshare stations that are approaching the end of their useful life with new equipment. This will include new docks, platforms, and kiosks. New station equipment will be placed within the footprint of the existing stations. Additionally, new bikes will be purchased for the system.

Review the project information at alexandriava.gov/Bikesharing or at the City of Alexandria Department of Transportation and Environmental Services, 421 King St, St 235, Alexandria, VA, 22314, tel: 703.746.4025 (TTY 711). Please call ahead to ensure the availability of appropriate personnel to answer your questions.

If your concerns cannot be satisfied, the City of Alexandria is willing to hold a Public Hearing. You may request that a public hearing be held by sending a written request to Sean Martin at Sean.Martin@alexandriava.gov. Please reference “Bikeshare Replacement Station Project” in the subject heading. Alternatively, you may mail comments to Sean Martin, City of Alexandria Department of Transportation and Environmental Services, 421 King St, Suite 235, Alexandria, VA, 22314. Requests must be received prior to January 11, 2024. If upon receiving public comments it is deemed necessary to hold a public hearing, notice of date, time and place of the hearing will be posted. The City of Alexandria ensures nondiscrimination in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For information call 703.746.3140 (TTY 711).