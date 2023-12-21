Public Notice

Crown Castle USA, Inc. is proposing to remove an existing utility pole and install a new 48.0 ft telecommunications utility structure located within the public right of way at the SW corner near 528 North Payne Street and Pendleton Street, Alexandria, Alexandria County, Virginia 22314. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6123008666 – CR, EBI Consulting, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, or at 978.877.3493.
