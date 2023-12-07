Crime Roundup: Week of Dec. 7, 2023

By Laura Van Pate | lvanpate@alextimes.com

A robbery took place on Sunday at around 7:20 p.m. in a tobacco mini-mart at the 100 block of West Glebe Road, according to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department. A male held a fire alarm and took an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens to mid-30s and wearing a blue baseball cap, blue jeans and a black jacket. Those with information should contact APD’s non-emergency line at 703- 746-4444.

Four juvenile suspects were arrested by APD in response to a robbery and a juvenile assault that occurred November 13 on King Street, according to a press release from the APD. Anyone with information on the robbery and assault can contact Detective Michael Whelan at 703-746-6228 or Michael.Whelan@ alexandriava.gov.