ACPS-Budget Public Hearing

The Alexandria City School Board will hold a budget public hearing on the FY 2025 Combined Funds (CF) Budget during the School Board Meeting on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room located at 1340 Braddock Place in Alexandria.

Public comments regarding the FY 2025 CF Budget may be submitted in the following ways:

• Sign up to speak at the January 18th public hearing at: https://acpsweb.wufoo.com/ forms/p127g8ta05syhp9/

• Email written comments to the Clerk of the Board at: boardclerk@acps.k12.va.us

• U.S. Mail:

Clerk of the Board

Alexandria City School Board

1340. Braddock Place

Alexandria, VA 22314

Only comments related to the FY 2025 CF Budget will be heard at the public hearing. Requests to speak or to submit written comments must be submitted by Noon on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

For more information, please contact the Clerk of the Board at 703-619-8316.