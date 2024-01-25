Alexandria Planning Commission & City Council February 2024

ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2024

7:00 PM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

301 KING STREET

ROOM 2400

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2024

9:30 AM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

ROOM 2400

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

The February 6, 2024, Alexandria Planning Commission Public Hearing is being held in the Council Chamber (301 King Street, Room 2400 Alexandria, Virginia, 22314) and electronically.

Special Use Permit #2023-00098

6055 Duke Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Coordinated Sign Special Use Permit for a Comprehensive Sign Plan for the Hospital Campus, Block Q, and portions of Julia Johns Place and Westend Boulevard within the West End neighborhood; zoned CDD#29/Commercial development district #29.

Applicant: Inova Health Care Services, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney

Special Use Permit #2023-00099

2000 Mount Vernon Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration for a Special Use Permit to waive the zoning requirements of Article IX of the Zoning Ordinance for a sign; zoned CL/Commercial low.

Applicant: Majestic Grill, Inc., represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney

Master Plan Amendment #2023-00008

Rezoning #2023-00006

Development Special Use Permit #2023-10012

1201 East Abingdon Drive

Public Hearing and consideration of requests for (A) an amendment to the Old Town North Small Area Plan chapter of the Master Plan to change the Recommended Height District Limits Map to allow for 65 feet in building height; (B) amendment to the official zoning map to change the zone for the site from OCM(50)/ Office commercial medium (50) to CRMU-X/Commercial residential mixed use (Old Town North); (C) a Development Special Use Permit and Site Plan to construct a multi-unit building, including a Special Use Permit to increase the permitted floor area ratio to 2.5 in the CRMU-X zone; zoned OCM(50).

Applicant: PF III Abingdon, LLC, represented by Kenneth W. Wire, attorney