Board of Architectural Review LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2023-00371 OHAD

Request for alterations at 329 N Washington Street

Applicant: Hershel Kleinberg, Lisa Cohen

BAR#2023-00527 OHAD

Request for reapproval of a previously approved application for alterations at 115 S Union Street

Applicant: Jeremy Morrison

BAR#2023-00528 OHAD

Request for reapproval of a previously approved application for partial demolition/encapsulation at 115 S Union Street

Applicant: Jeremy Morrison

BAR#2023-00529 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 221 S West Street

Applicant: Moore Construction Group, LLC

BAR#2023-00530 OHAD

Request for alterations at 221 S West Street

Applicant: Moore Construction Group, LLC

BAR#2023-00531 OHAD

Request for alterations at 210 Duke Street

Applicant: Jelks H. Cabaniss III

BAR#2023-00532 OHAD

Request for alterations at 923 S Alfred Street

Applicant: Erick Min

BAR#2023-00533 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 923 S Alfred Street

Applicant: Erick Min

BAR#2023-00534 OHAD

Request for alterations at 215 N Payne Street

Applicant: 215 NP SPE LLC

Legal Training for BAR Members

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in

advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the

day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.