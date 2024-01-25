Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2023-00538 OHAD

Request for alterations and addition at 820 S Lee Street

Applicant: Marks Woods Construction Services

BAR#2023-00539 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/ encapsulation at 820 S Lee Street

Applicant: Marks Woods Construction Services

BAR#2023-00527 OHAD

Request for reapproval of a previously approved application for alterations at 115 S Union Street Applicant: Jeremy Morrison

BAR#2023-00528 OHAD

Request for reapproval of a previously approved application for partial demolition/encapsulation at 115 S Union Street

Applicant: Jeremy Morrison

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in

advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the

day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@ alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandria va.gov or call 703.746.3960.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.