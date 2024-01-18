City of Alexandria-Notice of a Public Hearing

Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, held at City Hall, 301 King Street, Council Chamber and on Zoom webinar on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 9:30 a.m., or as soon as may be heard on the hereinafter described items.

Public Hearing of an Ordinance to amend Section 5-2- 62 (CHANGES OF NAMES) of Article C (STREET NAMES), Chapter 2 (STREETS ANDSIDEWALKS), Title 5 (TRANSPORTATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES) of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended, by adding thereto a new subsection (18) to Re-Name Streets Currently Named for Confederate Leader

Public Hearing of an Ordinance to amend and reordain Section 2-4-100 (CREATION, COMPOSITION AND ORGANIZATION) of Article L (ALEXANDRIA COMMUNITY CRIMINAL JUSTICE BOARD) of Chapter 4 (COMMITTEES,BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS) of Title 2 (GENERAL GOVERNMENT) of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED THAT AMENDMENTS OR ADDITIONS MAY BE MADE TO PROPOSED ORDINANCES WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THESE ORDINANCES OBTAIN FREE FULL-TEXT COPIES FROM THE CITY CLERK AT CITY HALL (LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE). If the mayor finds and declares that weather or other conditions are such that it is hazardous for members to attend the meeting, this meeting will be continued to the following Saturday. GLORIA SITTON, CMC, CITY CLERK