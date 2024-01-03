Crime Roundup: Week of Jan. 4, 2024

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

On Dec. 27, 2023, a man was shot in the leg in a McDonald’s bathroom at 5311 Duke St., according to a city notification and press release. The Alexandria Police Department wrote in the release the male individuals knew each other and were engaged in a fight when APD was notified. Two alarms were activated around 6:15 p.m., according to the police scanner. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment. Information on the suspect was not released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.