February 2024

Local judges should recuse
To the editor: Should the Alexandria Circuit Court judges recuse themselves when City Council is sued? I have been following the “Missing Middle” housing debate in...
A question of ethics and optics
The American public’s trust in government at all levels continues to erode year after year. This is not Republicans versus Democrats; people on both...
Resilience in the face of ‘dis-ease’: City native details upbringing in new book
By Lexie Jordan Native Alexandrian and member of the first graduating class of then-T.C. Williams – now Alexandria City – High School, Rick Evans has...