Free speech for all who agree

To the editor:

In “Amplify Gaza voices, not an upset diner” in the January 18 Alexandria Times, Boyd Walker strongly advocates for the free speech rights of all concerned except for the two parties with whom he disagrees: the aggrieved diner and your newspaper.

A paying customer was allegedly harassed because his server did not agree with a message on his t-shirt. Walker would also like to define what qualifies as local news for your publisher, assuming that the Bar Chinois story is of no interest to Alexandria restaurateurs and their staff. The message on the t-shirt and the articles selected for publication are decided by their respective owners. His selective application of the First Amendment renders the majority of his letter about post-1947 Israeli history hypocritical, if not misleading.

The war is not between “Jews and Palestinians.” It is between Israel and Hamas. Thank you for publishing Walker’s letter.

-Keith Anderson,

Alexandria