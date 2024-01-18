NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE

January 18, 2024

By virtue of the power and authority contained in a Deed of Trust dated September 18, 2019, and recorded at Instrument Number 190012887 in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court for City of Alexandria, Virginia, securing a loan which was originally $47,340,000.00, the appointed SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE, Kathleen S. Blaszak, will offer for sale at public auction the property located at 1725 DUKE STREET, ALEXANDRIA, VA 22314, (PARCEL ID NO.: 073.02-01-04) as more fully described in said Deed of Trust. The sale will take place at the main entrance of the Circuit Court for City of Alexandria located at 520 King Street, Courthouse, Alexandria, VA 22314, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The property and improvements will be sold in “as is” physical condition without warranty of any kind.

TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of 10% of the sale price in cash or certified check payable to the Substitute Trustee is required at time of sale except for any bid by the party secured by the Deed of Trust. Balance of the purchase price must be paid by cash or certified check payable to the Substitute Trustee within 15 days from sale date. If Purchaser defaults, its deposit shall be forfeited and property may be resold at the risk of the Purchaser. If Substitute Trustee does not convey title for any reason, Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy is return of deposit without interest. The sale is subject to execution by the winning bidder of the contract of sale at the time of sale (a copy of which can be obtained in advance of the sale from the below contact party). Additional terms are set forth in the contract of sale and may be announced at the sale and the Purchaser may be given an opportunity to execute the contract of sale electronically. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. The sale is subject to seller confirmation.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE:

Kathleen S. Blaszak, 118 W Alexandria Ave, Alexandria, Virginia 22301

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

King & Spalding LLP

c/o Alan Noskow, Esq.

1700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite #900

Washington, D.C. 20006

Phone: (202) 626-5572

Email: anoskow@kslaw.com