Public Notice-Permit request

Notice is hereby given that Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation (VMRC #23-2538) is requesting a permit from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission to construct a 50-foot by 26-foot floating kayak launch, 30-foot gangway, and 6-foot by 8-foot asphalt landing to access Four Mile Run in the City of Alexandria. You may provide comments on this application (VMRC #2023-2538) at https:// webapps.mrc.virginia.gov/public/ habitat/comments/ We will accept comments by the USPS provided they are received within l5 days of this notice to: Marine Resources Commission, Habitat Management Division, 380 Fenwick Road, Bldg. 96, Hampton, VA 23651.