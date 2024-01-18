Public Notice-Permit request

Notice is hereby given that Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation (VMRC #23-2538) is requesting a permit from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission to construct a 50-foot by 26-foot floating kayak launch, 30-foot gangway, and 6-foot by 8-foot asphalt landing to access Four Mile Run in the City of Alexandria. You may provide comments on this application (VMRC #2023-2538) at https:// webapps.mrc.virginia.gov/public/ habitat/comments/ We will accept comments by the USPS provided they are received within l5 days of this notice to: Marine Resources Commission, Habitat Management Division, 380 Fenwick Road, Bldg. 96, Hampton, VA 23651.
MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Filling in the Blanks with Melanie Kay-Wyatt: Budgeting for a quality education
In presenting the Alexandria City Public Schools 2025 Combined Funds Budget to the School Board on January 4, I drew inspiration from the great...
Bird Global, remaining city scooter operators face uncertain futures
By Wafir Salih | [email protected] Bird Global, a major operator of electric scooters in the United States, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 20,...
Treat everyone with respect
To the editor: I read with great amusement the latest misadventure of Cassidy Ketchem. “Jewish patron handed pro-Palestinian note on his check by former aide”...