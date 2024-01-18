Public Notice-Cellco Partnership

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a top height of 159 feet on a building with an overall height of 162 feet at the approx. vicinity of 2727 Duke St, Alexandria, City of Alexandria, VA 22314, Lat: [38-48-28.01], Long: [-77-04-39.59]. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Elsie, e.boone@trileaf.com, 8600 LaSalle Road, Suite 301, Towson, MD 21286, 410-853-7128.
MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
City leaders send ‘wish list’ legislative package to General Assembly
By Mark Eaton Alexandria’s Legislative Director Sarah Graham Taylor and members of City Council are unsure how much of the city’s “wish list” has a...
Old Town aesthetics matter
To the editor: My wife and I have lived in the heart of Old Town for 18 years, having moved here from Connecticut. We are...
Treat everyone with respect
To the editor: I read with great amusement the latest misadventure of Cassidy Ketchem. “Jewish patron handed pro-Palestinian note on his check by former aide”...