Public Notice-Cellco Partnership

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a top height of 159 feet on a building with an overall height of 162 feet at the approx. vicinity of 2727 Duke St, Alexandria, City of Alexandria, VA 22314, Lat: [38-48-28.01], Long: [-77-04-39.59]. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Elsie, e.boone@trileaf.com, 8600 LaSalle Road, Suite 301, Towson, MD 21286, 410-853-7128.