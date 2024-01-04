Public Notice-Truist Bank

Truist Bank, located at 233 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22304, is in possession of assets owned by the following decedent, Willem H. Daniels, who at the time of his death was domiciled outside of Virginia. In accordance with Va. Code Ann. § 64.2-609(A), Truist Bank hereby gives public notice of its intention to deliver the decedent’s assets to the Personal Representative of decedent’s estate, Chris Horner, who has qualified as Personal Representative in accordance with the law of the decedent’s domicile. Delivery is to be made after the lapse of thirty (30) days from the completion of due publication of this notice, pursuant to the Code, once a week for four successive weeks. Inquiries, including any notice of the appointment of a personal representative for decedent in Virginia or legal notice of any lien or encumbrance upon decedent’s assets, should be directed to Truist Bank at the address above