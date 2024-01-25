Three schools receive threats Wednesday

Charles Barrett Elementary School evacuated at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday after a call was placed to the Alexandria Police Department about a bomb threat according to a message sent by school Principal Loren Brody. The school was initially placed on a “secure the building” status, but evacuation was deemed necessary due to additional information received, said the press release. APD and Alexandria Fire Department were investigating at the time of publication. Students were transported to Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology.

Cora Kelly then went on lockdown status following an anonymous threat and APD was investigating at time of publication according to a message sent by school Principal Jasibi Crews.

George Washington Middle School also received a threat that was subsequently cleared by APD. In a message sent by Principal Jeannette Vinson just after 4 p.m., APD was assisting in safe dismissal.

