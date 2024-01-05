To the editor,

Many of us in School Board District A may already know that there is a special election taking place right now (early voting has begun) for a vacancy on the Alexandria City School Board. Information about the candidates running may be less widely known. That’s why I am writing to share my strong support for Tim Beaty who is running to fill the vacancy left by Will Bailey’s resignation. Tim is not only active in the local Democratic Party as a precinct captain but, more importantly, he cares deeply about Alexandria students, teachers, and staff. He is a substitute teacher in our public schools and volunteers at the Tenants and Workers United in their tutoring program. A veteran union staff member, he has unique skills that will be invaluable to the school board as they work through the union recognition and collective bargaining process that ACPS is about to undertake.

Everyone in Alexandria has a stake in our public schools whether they have a student enrolled, are a graduate of ACPS, work for the school system, or are a concerned resident who understands that our public schools are integral to the quality of life and success of our city–schools are just that important! And the school board must include individuals whose decisions and actions are informed by their experience and passion for the mission of our public schools. That is why I am supporting Tim Beaty for School Board District A and urge you to do the same when you cast your ballot on or before January 9.

Sincerely,

Sammie Moshenberg, Alexandria