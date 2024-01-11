Treat everyone with respect

To the editor:

I read with great amusement the latest misadventure of Cassidy Ketchem. “Jewish patron handed pro-Palestinian note on his check by former aide” in the January 3 Alexandria Times. Ketchem seems determined to confirm every negative stereotype about young progressive activists, so convinced of her own self righteousness that she is entitled to behave as rudely as possible in support of any fashionable cause.

Unfortunately, it appears that Ketchem again will not be held accountable in any meaningful way, which is another missed opportunity to teach her a valuable lesson about the importance of treating all people with dignity and respect, even those with whom we disagree. Maybe she’ll never learn.

-Christopher Wenk, Alexandria