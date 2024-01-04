To the editor:

Being a lifelong educator, and the former principal of Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy from 2004 to 2023, I wholeheartedly endorse Gina Baum for School Board in the special election being held in District A on January 9.

Both of her sons attended and matriculated from Lyles-Crouch, and Gina was always involved in her children’s education. I found her to be knowledgeable and adamant about best instructional practices to meet the needs of all students. She was active in the Parent Teacher Association and community events. She has continued her advocacy today while her youngest is a senior at Alexandria City High School.

Gina has been through many iterations of the constantly evolving ACPS system at multiple levels. She has inside knowledge about ACPS – knowledge that would be beneficial to the School Board. In addition, Gina exhibits a solid commitment to civic duty, a commitment instilled in her at a young age by her parents, themselves life-long educators.

Gina cares deeply about people and her community. Her experience with Alexandria’s city government in and of itself offers a different perspective to the School Board. Her commitment to ACPS is second to none. Parents, teachers, and staff can rest assured that their collective voices will be heard with Gina Baum on the School Board.

Vote for Gina Baum on January 9. She is the voice of education and our community.

-Patricia Zissios, Ph.D. former Lyles-Crouch principal