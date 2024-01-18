You can’t have it both ways

To the editor:

Former Congressman Joe Sestak uses the first person singular 18 times in his approximately 600 word letter, “War is worse than hell,” in the January 11 Alexandria Times. He “resolutely supports Israel’s rightful response” but does not “condone the slaying of innocent bystanders.”

Sestak offers no evidence that Israel deliberately “slays the innocent” in its existential war with Hamas, which very clearly does. Less “I/me/ my” – 25 times – will strengthen an evidentiary based argument.

-Keith Anderson, Alexandria