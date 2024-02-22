ACPS-Public Hearing

The Alexandria City School Board will hold a public hearing on the Collective Bargaining Resolution on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room located at 1340 Braddock Place in Alexandria.

Public comments regarding the Collective Bargaining Resolution may be submitted in the following ways:

• Sign up to speak at the February 29th public hearing at: https://acpsweb.wufoo.com/ forms/p1m4s22i0j1p4us/

• Email written comments to the Clerk of the Board at: boardclerk@acps.k12.va.us

• U.S. Mail:

Clerk of the Board

Alexandria City School Board

1340. Braddock Place

Alexandria, VA 22314

Only comments related to the Collective Bargaining Resolution will be heard at the public hearing. Requests to speak or to submit written comments must be submitted by Noon on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

For more information, please contact the Clerk of the Board at 703-619-8316.