Alexandria Planning Commission & City Council March 2024

The items described below will be heard by the Planning Commission and the City Council on the dates and times listed below.

ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION

TUESDAY, MARCH 5, 2024

7:00 PM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

301 KING STREET

ROOM 2400

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2024

9:30 AM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

ROOM 2400

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

Election of Planning Commission Officers for Chair and Vice Chair

Special Use Permit #2023-00107

1508 Mount Vernon Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit to increase the Floor Area Ratio up to .75 for the addition of a roof over existing outdoor dining; zoned CL/Commercial low

Applicant: Noe Landini

Special Use Permit #2023-00105

112 North Washington Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Special Use Permit for a private academic school over 20 students and for a Parking Reduction; zoned CD/Commercial Downtown.

Applicant: Linder Academy – Upper School, represented by Mary Catherine Gibbs, attorney

ZONING ORDINANCE SUBDIVISION CASES ARE HEARD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND BY CITY COUNCIL ONLY UPON APPEAL.

Subdivision #2023-00007

1233 North Pickett Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Subdivision to re-subdivide an existing lot into two lots; zoned R-20/Residential

Applicant: Classic Cottages LLC

Zoning Text Amendment #2024-00002

(A) Initiation of a Text Amendment and (B) Public Hearing and consideration of a Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to: (1) amend Sections of Article II to define electric vehicle charging; amend the hotel definition; delete apartment hotel, bed and breakfast accommodation, guest room, and tourist home definitions; and delete private academic school from the personal service definition; (2) amend Sections of Articles III, IV, V, and VI to remove apartment hotel, bed and breakfast accommodation, guest room, and tourist home as special uses; add outdoor dining located on private property within a commercial complex as a permitted use in the CRMU-X zone; add indoor recreation and entertainment use as a permitted use in the I/Industrial zone; (3) amend Sections 6-603 and 6-704 relating to auxiliary dwellings; (4) delete Section 6-800 related to King Street Outdoor Dining; (5) amend Section 7-101 to allow electric vehicle charging as an accessory use; (6) correct technical errors in Sections 7-202 and 7-2501; (7) delete Section 7-400 relating to bed and breakfast accommodation; (8) delete Section 8-200(A)(4) relating to off-street parking requirements for tourist homes; and (9) amend Sections 11- 511 and 11-513 to clarify language related to reviews of and administrative amendments to Special Use Permits and to increase the number of seats allowed with an Administrative Special Use Permit for outdoor dining.

Staff: City of Alexandria Department of Planning & Zoning

Zoning Text Amendment: #2024-00003

(A) Initiation of a Text Amendment and (B) Public Hearing and consideration of a Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to amend various Sections of Article XIII to: revise existing Sections 13-102 through 13-126 to reflect updated language due to the Commonwealth’s consolidation efforts that combine the Erosion and Sedimentation Control and Stormwater Management Program regulations. The amendments will merge existing Code of Virginia regulations related to stormwater and erosion and sediment control into a single regulatory chapter.

Staff: City of Alexandria – Department of Transportation & Environmental Services

CITY CHARTER SECTION 9.06 CASES ARE HEARD ONLY BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION BUT ARE PLACED ON THE CITY COUNCIL DOCKET FOR CITY COUNCIL INFORMATION ONLY.

City Charter Section 9.06 Case #2024-00001

129 S. Gordon Street

Public Hearing and consideration of request for the Planning Commission to review whether the proposed acquisition of property (129 S. Gordon Street) by the City of Alexandria is consistent with the City of Alexandria Master Plan pursuant to Section 9.06 of the City Charter.

Applicant: City of Alexandria

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for the Planning Commission to adopt a resolution amending its Fiscal Year 2024 meeting schedule and establish continuation dates for meetings.

Staff: City of Alexandria, Department of Planning & Zoning